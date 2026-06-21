Higurashi: When They Cry Franchise Gets New TV Anime

Kadokawa announced during the live-streamed 20th anniversary special for the Higurashi: When They Cry television anime on Sunday that production on a new television anime has been green-lit.

The tagline on the visual above reads, "Welcome back, everyone."

07th Expansion launched the first chapter of the Higurashi no Naku Koro ni visual novel software in 2002 at Comiket . The story revolves around murders that coincide with an annual festival in a quiet rural village. Ryukishi07 and 07th Expansion released Higurashi: When They Cry Hou for PC in Japan in 2014 as a "thank you" to series fans (the kanji used for Hō is used in the word Hōnō, "dedication").

The first Higurashi: When They Cry television anime series aired for 26 episodes in 2006, and the When They Cry II: Solutions ( Higurashi no Naku Koro Ni Kai ) anime aired for 24 episodes in 2007. Geneon Entertainment Inc. released the first anime on DVD in 2007-2008. Funimation then released the anime on DVD in 2009 and 2010. Sentai Filmworks released both anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2016.

The Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU television anime premiered in October 2020. Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU , the follow-up anime, premiered in July 2021.

Update: Studio DEEN is returning to animate the new television anime, and the returning cast includes:

Source: Press release