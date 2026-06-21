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Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko Dodgeball Anime Announces 18 Cast Members
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The staff for the television anime of Tetsuhiro Koshita's Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko manga revealed on Sunday the anime's main visual and additional cast members.
The cast members for each team are (previously announced cast members denoted with *):
St. Arrows:
- Yūki Wakai as Peiko Nikaidō* (center)
- Yuka Iguchi as Jyuri Igarashi* (left from center)
- Azusa Tachibana as Moa Kusunoki (right from center)
- Rena Hasegawa as Akari Higashiyama (second left)
- Saya Hitomi as Sayo Sakakibara (second right)
- Ayasa Itō as Rin Kobayakawa (leftmost)
- Momoka Terasawa as Urara Mitamura (rightmost)
Tosa Attackers:
- Satomi Akesaka as Ruka Sakamoto* (center)
- Serika Hiromatsu as Miho Harima (left from center)
- Kanae Oki as Marina (right from center)
- Miyu Hanasaki as Momoka (second from left)
- Nichika Ōmori as Riko (second from right)
- Madoka Asahina as Nanami Katsuragi (leftmost)
- Rarisa Tago Takeda as Natsumi Shisoma (rightmost)
US Buffaloes:
- Fairouz Ai as Zoe* (left)
- Nozomi Mikajiri as Elda
Black Armors:
- Mariya Ise as Ran Midou* (center)
- Marina Inoue as Satsuki Takayama (left from center)
- Yurie Kozakai as Kira Ogata (right from center)
- Shiori Izawa as Runa Usami (second left)
- Rika Hayashi as Hinata Fuwa (second right)
- Minori Fujidera as Iroha Yūki (leftmost)
- Misa Ishii as Arata Hattori (rightmost)
The anime stars:
- Manaka Nakayama as Danko Ichigeki
- Kaori Maeda as Chinko Kobotoke
- Akira Sekine as Mochiko Etai
- Yō Taichi as Susan Canon
- Yū Sasahara as Honey Otohana
- Katsuyuki Konishi as Danpei Ichigeki, Danko's father (as an adult)
- Tetsu Inada as Chinnen Kobotoke, Chinko's father
- Sumire Uesaka as Hako Mikasa
Noriko Hidaka, who voiced Danpei Ichigeki in the earlier Honō no Tōkyūji Dodge Danpei anime, is reprising the role of Danpei in the new anime's scenes set in the past, as well as narrating this sequel anime.
Hiroshi Ikehata (two Dark Gathering seasons, three Kiratto Pri☆Chan seasons, two TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You seasons) is directing the anime at CUE. Kazuho Hyōdō (365 Days to the Wedding, three Kiratto Pri☆Chan seasons, two TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You seasons) is in charge of series scripts, and Narihito Sekikawa (TsumaSho, Halo Legends OAV) is designing the characters and also serving as the chief animation director. Girl group Momoiro Clover Z performs the opening theme song "Kaishin no Ichigeki" (A Masterful Play), and voice acting idol unit i☆Ris performs the ending theme song "Welcome to Azatosa World."
Additional staff members include:
- Color Key Artist: Ryō Kimura
- Art Director/Art Design: Masahiro Satō
- 3D: Ryōsuke Kimura
- Compositing Director of Photography: Daichi Nogami
- Editing: Yuki Honda
- Music: Yasunori Iwasaki, Ren Tsukagoshi
- Sound Director: Yūichi Imaizumi
- Recording Adjustment: Hikaru Shiiba
- Recording Assistant: Nanami Utsu
- Sound Production: Ryohei Hama
- Music Production: Avex Pictures
The anime will premiere on July 6 on Tokyo MX and BS11 at 11:00 p.m. JST, then on MBS on July 7.
Koshita serialized the original Honō no Tōkyūji Dodge Danpei (for which Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko is a sequel) in Shogakukan's Monthly CoroCoro Comic magazine from 1989 to 1995. The manga has 18 volumes. The manga inspired a television anime series from Animation 21 that aired from 1991 to 1992 for 47 episodes.
Koshita launched the Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko sequel on the Weekly CoroCoro Comic website in November 2022. Shogakukan published the sixth compiled book volume in August 2025.
Sources: Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie