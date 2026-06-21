News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 1-7
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Switch 2 version debuts at #2
Japan's Game Ranking: June 1-7
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Tomodachi Life
|Nintendo
|April 16
|50,151
|1,309,182
|2
|NSw 2
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|Square Enix
|June 3
|30,657
|30,657
|3
|NSw 2
|eFootball Kick-Off!
|Konami
|June 4
|20,047
|20,047
|4
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Pokopia
|Nintendo
|March 5
|10,794
|1,049,201
|5
|NSw 2
|Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
|Nintendo
|May 21
|8,191
|60,553
|6
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2025
|7,381
|2,965,454
|7
|PS5
|007 First Light
|H2 Interactive
|May 27
|4,388
|25,078
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|4,381
|4,218,943
|9
|NSw 2
|A-Train 9 Evolution
|Artdink
|June 4
|3,550
|3,550
|10
|PS5
|Astrobot
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|September 6, 2024
|3,460
|103,717
|11
|PS5
|Ghost of Yotei
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|October 2, 2025
|2,640
|223,836
|12
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|2,637
|8,444,059
|13
|NSw
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|2,374
|5,920,046
|14
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|2,073
|4,543,289
|15
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|2,058
|1,737,507
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Nintendo
|October 2, 2025
|1,947
|186,964
|17
|NSw 2
|Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV
|Nintendo
|July 24, 2025
|1,897
|204,638
|18
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|1,887
|1,516,046
|19
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|1,884
|6,580,303
|20
|NSw 2
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|January 15
|1,707
|127,485
Source: Famitsu