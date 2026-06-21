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Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 1-7

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Switch 2 version debuts at #2

Japan's Game Ranking: June 1-7

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSw Tomodachi Life Nintendo April 16 50,151 1,309,182
2NSw 2 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Square Enix June 3 30,657 30,657
3NSw 2 eFootball Kick-Off! Konami June 4 20,047 20,047
4NSw 2 Pokémon Pokopia Nintendo March 5 10,794 1,049,201
5NSw 2 Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Nintendo May 21 8,191 60,553
6NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5, 2025 7,381 2,965,454
7PS5 007 First Light H2 Interactive May 27 4,388 25,078
8NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 4,381 4,218,943
9NSw 2A-Train 9 Evolution Artdink June 4 3,550 3,550
10PS5Astrobot Sony Interactive Entertainment September 6, 2024 3,460 103,717
11PS5Ghost of Yotei Sony Interactive Entertainment October 2, 2025 2,640 223,836
12NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 2,637 8,444,059
13NSwSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 2,374 5,920,046
14NSwSplatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 2,073 4,543,289
15NSwNintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 2,058 1,737,507
16NSwSuper Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Nintendo October 2, 2025 1,947 186,964
17NSw 2Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Nintendo July 24, 2025 1,897 204,638
18NSwSuper Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 1,887 1,516,046
19NSwMario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 1,884 6,580,303
20NSw 2Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo January 15 1,707 127,485

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 25-31
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