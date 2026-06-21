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Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 8-14

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: June 8-14

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSw Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 Konami June 11 100,976 100,976
2NSw Tomodachi Life Nintendo April 16 37,888 1,347,070
3NSw 2 eFootball Kick-Off! Konami June 4 8,143 28,190
4NSw 2 Pokémon Pokopia Nintendo March 5 7,781 1,056,982
5PS5Astrobot Sony Interactive Entertainment September 6, 2024 6,533 110,250
6NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5, 2025 5,042 2,970,496
7NSw 2 Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Nintendo May 21 4,249 64,802
8NSw 2 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Square Enix June 3 4,169 34,826
9NSw 2 Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Level 5 November 14, 2025 3,544 15,396
10NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 3,379 4,222,322
11PS5 007 First Light H2 Interactive May 27 3,252 28,330
12NSwSplatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 2,366 4,545,655
13PS5Ghost of Yotei Sony Interactive Entertainment October 2, 2025 1,957 225,793
14NSwSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 1,952 5,921,998
15NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 1,891 8,445,950
16NSwIt Takes Two EA Games December 8, 2022 1,824 176,503
17NSwMomotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13, 2025 1,792 361,941
18NSw 2Kirby Air Riders Nintendo November 20, 2025 1,687 537,056
19NSwNintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 1,638 1,739,145
20NSwSuper Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Nintendo October 2, 2025 1,557 188,521

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 1-7
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