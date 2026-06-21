News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 8-14
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 debuts at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: June 8-14
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027
|Konami
|June 11
|100,976
|100,976
|2
|NSw
|Tomodachi Life
|Nintendo
|April 16
|37,888
|1,347,070
|3
|NSw 2
|eFootball Kick-Off!
|Konami
|June 4
|8,143
|28,190
|4
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Pokopia
|Nintendo
|March 5
|7,781
|1,056,982
|5
|PS5
|Astrobot
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|September 6, 2024
|6,533
|110,250
|6
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2025
|5,042
|2,970,496
|7
|NSw 2
|Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
|Nintendo
|May 21
|4,249
|64,802
|8
|NSw 2
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|Square Enix
|June 3
|4,169
|34,826
|9
|NSw 2
|Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road
|Level 5
|November 14, 2025
|3,544
|15,396
|10
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|3,379
|4,222,322
|11
|PS5
|007 First Light
|H2 Interactive
|May 27
|3,252
|28,330
|12
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|2,366
|4,545,655
|13
|PS5
|Ghost of Yotei
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|October 2, 2025
|1,957
|225,793
|14
|NSw
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|1,952
|5,921,998
|15
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|1,891
|8,445,950
|16
|NSw
|It Takes Two
|EA Games
|December 8, 2022
|1,824
|176,503
|17
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13, 2025
|1,792
|361,941
|18
|NSw 2
|Kirby Air Riders
|Nintendo
|November 20, 2025
|1,687
|537,056
|19
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|1,638
|1,739,145
|20
|NSw
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Nintendo
|October 2, 2025
|1,557
|188,521
Source: Famitsu