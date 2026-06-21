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Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 8-14

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ranks at #5 , Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 at #7


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV June 14 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.7
Detective Conan NTV June 13 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.1
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV June 14 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
4.8
Doraemon TV Asahi June 13 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.1
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 NTV June 12 (Fri) 23:00 30 min.
2.8
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi June 13 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.5
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke NTV June 13 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.2
One Piece Fuji TV June 14 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
2.2
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series rebroadcast Fuji TV June 14 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.0
Star Detective Precure! TV Asahi June 14 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
1.9
Bluey NHK-E June 13 (Sat) 08:10 25 min.
1.4

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 1-7
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