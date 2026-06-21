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Jujutsu Kaisen Ranks #1 on Bookscan's May Adult Graphic Novel List in U.S.
posted on by Adriana Hazra
15 manga including Witch Hat Atelier, Gachiakuta, Kagurabachi, One Piece, Steel Ball Run, The Summer Hikaru Died, Demon Slayer also rank on list
The 30th volume of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for May.
This month's list featured 15 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 30
- #3 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #4 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 29
- #5 — Kamome Shirahama's Witch Hat Atelier: Grimoire Edition hardcover volume 1
- #6 — Kei Urana's Gachiakuta volume 1
- #7 — Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi volume 7
- #8 — Kamome Shirahama's Witch Hat Atelier volume 1
- #9 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26
- #10 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece Omnibus Edition volume 1
- #11 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 28
- #12 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 0: Blinding Darkness
- #14 — Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run hardcover volume 7
- #15 — Mokumokuren's The Summer Hikaru Died volume 1
- #17 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #20 — Mokumokuren's The Summer Hikaru Died volume 7
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings. This chart also does not include graphic novels classified for the children's market.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)