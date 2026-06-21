Magical Sisters Lulutto Lilly Anime Reveals 2nd Part's October Debut, New Cast Member

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced on Sunday that the second cours (quarter of a year) of Mahō no Shimai Lulutto Lilly ( Magical Sisters Lulutto Lilly ), the new magical girl television anime that it is presenting with Studio Pierrot , will start in October. The company also revealed the teaser visual and a new cast member for the second cours .

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©ぴえろ・ルルットリリィ製作委員会

Miyari Nemoto joins the anime's cast as Asahi Araki, an idol otaku and a huge fan of Lily, who auditioned to be an idol and joins Production Once More.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©ぴえろ・ルルットリリィ製作委員会





Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © ぴえろ・ルルットリリィ製作委員会

The anime's story centers on sisters Fū and Rui, who used to be close, but have been a bit distant from each other recently. One day, Fū encounters a mysterious spaceship and gains magical powers. At that same time, Rui also gains magical powers, and both transform into the adults they dream to be. The sisters' powers come with two conditions: their magic powers can only be used in one year, and no one must know about it. Unaware of each other's secrets, Fū and Rui become active as idols.

The anime stars:

Takako Ohta and Yū Mizushima , who voiced Yū Morisawa / Creamy Mami and Toshio Ohtomo respectively in the Magical Angel Creamy Mami anime franchise , also appear in the anime as guest cast members.

Shintarō Dōge ( Arknights: Perish in Frost assistant director, Pet episode director) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot , and is credited for the original character designs. Yūko Kakihara ( Blue Box , 2022 & 2024 Urusei Yatsura ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Namiko Tori ( Pokémon: Paldean Winds sub-character designer), Hirono Nishiki ( My Dress-Up Darling episode key animator), and Asami Sodeyama ( Witchy Precure! -MIRAI DAYS- ) are designing the characters.

K-pop girl group ILLIT performs the opening theme song "Bubee." The idol unit Lulutto Lilly, which consists of the anime's main characters Lilly Konpeto (voiced by May Tachibana ) and Lulu Mashū (voiced by Nao Ojika ), perform the ending theme song "Calling."

The anime premiered on April 5 on the Tokyo MX channel, and also runs on ABC TV, TV Aichi , BS NTV , and AT-X . The anime is running for two cours , with a break in between. The anime is available on streaming services such as Ani-One and Bahamut in Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan; Anime Generation and Man-ga (television broadcast) in Italy; Anime Box in Spain; and on various services in Taiwan. Tubi also streams the anime in the United States and Canada.

Bandai Namco Filmworks ' YouTube channel started streaming the anime's first two episodes on April 18, which has subtitles in 16 languages including English. The episodes are available in North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and in parts of Europe, Africa, and Asia. Bandai Namco Filmworks has continued streaming the anime's episodes, with the 11th episode posted on Saturday, and now has subtitles in 26 languages.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.