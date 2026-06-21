Mission: Yozakura Family Season 2 Anime Casts Hiroshi Kamiya

Kamiya voices spy association president Kai Izumo, starting from 38th episode on Sunday

The "Chayamachi Oshi Festival 2026" stage presentation for the anime of Hitsuji Gondaira 's Mission: Yozakura Family ( Yozakura-san Chi no Daisakusen ) manga on Sunday revealed that Hiroshi Kamiya is joining the second season's cast as Kai Izumo, Kyoichiro's best friend and the president of the spy association. The character appears in the anime's 38th episode on Sunday.

Disney describes the anime's story:

High school student Taiyou Asano has been socially inept ever since his family died in a car crash. The only person he can properly interact with is his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura—the head of the world's strongest family of spies. Mutsumi's eldest brother, Kyouichirou Yozakura, has been overprotective of her ever since he once rendered her severely injured. His love for Mutsumi is lethal, and Taiyou is his next target. To survive, Taiyou must marry Mutsumi and become a member of the Yozakura family. Thrown headfirst into chaos, Taiyou begins his journey to become a powerful spy in order to protect his wife and uncover the dark secrets of his past and the Yozakura family.

Image courtesy of NBC Universal © 権平ひつじ/集英社・夜桜さんちの大作戦製作委員会・MBS

For the new season,is now the chief director of the anime at, and is again overseeing the series scripts., who worked as aartist and episode director on the first season, is directing the anime. Other returning staff includes character designer, composer, and sound director

The second season premiered on April 12 on MBS , TBS , and 26 other affiliated channels during the "Nichigo" programming block, which runs on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. JST (4:00 a.m. EDT). Hulu streams the new season.

Idol group Sakurazaka46 performs the opening theme song "What's 'KAZOKU'" (What's "Family"), and Pilaf Alien performs the ending theme song "Shalala."

The first season premiered in Japan in April 2024 on MBS , TBS , and 26 of their affiliate channels. Disney streams the anime through the Hulu service with an English dub in the United States. The series also streams on Prime Video and Netflix in Japan.

Gondaira ( Demon Prince Poro's Diaries ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2019. The manga ended its serialization in January 2025. Shueisha published the 29th and final compiled book volume in March 2025.

Viz Media simultaneously published the manga in English digitally since its debut in Japan. Viz Media then began publishing volumes digitally in December 2020, and began releasing the series physically starting with the first volume in October 2022. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also released the manga digitally in English.

The franchise also includes several novels.

Source: Press release