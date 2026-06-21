Pandora Hearts Manga Gets New Stage Musical

PandoraHearts Retrace Ⅱ -madness of lost memory- runs in Tokyo from October 2-12, Kobe from October 16-18

Jun Mochizuki 's Pandora Hearts manga is inspiring a second stage musical adaptation titled PandoraHearts Retrace Ⅱ -madness of lost memory- that will run in Tokyo from October 2-12, and in Kobe from October 16-18. Akira Yamazaki returns to direct and write the script, with Ako Takahashi writing lyrics, and Harumi Fuuki composing the music. Kazan Yokoyama is returning to play Oz Vessalius.

Mochizuki drew an illustration to celebrate the announcement.

The first stage musical ran in Tokyo's Theater H from November 7 to 16.

Yen Press released the manga in English, and describes the manga's story:

The air of celebration surrounding fifteen-year-old Oz Vessalius's coming-of-age ceremony quickly turns to horror when he is condemned for a sin about which he knows nothing. He is thrown into an eternal, inescapable prison known as the Abyss from which there is no escape. There, he meets a young girl named Alice, who is not what she seems. Now that the relentless cogs of fate have begun to turn, do they lead only to crushing despair for Oz, or is there some shred of hope for him to grasp on to?

Mochizuki launched Pandora Hearts in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in 2006, and the manga ended in 2015 with 24 volumes.

Yen Press licensed Mochizuki's Pandora Hearts and Crimson-Shell manga , as well as Shinobu Wakamiya 's side story novel Pandora Hearts: Caucus Race , for North America. NIS America released the 25-episode anime adaptation by Xebec , which premiered in 2009.

Mochizuki launched the The Case Study of Vanitas ( Vanitas no Carte ) manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in December 2015. Square Enix published the 11th volume in April 2024. Yen Press has been publishing the manga simultaneously in English since its debut. BONES ' television anime of the manga premiered in July 2021. The anime's second part premiered in January 2022. Funimation streamed the first part, and it also streamed an English dub . Both Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the second part as it aired, and Crunchyroll also added the first part.