Square Enix Manga & Books Announces Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail – The Art of Succession -Relics of Eternity- Artbook

2nd artbook in 2-volume set ships in December

Square Enix Manga & Books announced on Thursday it will release the Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail – The Art of Succession -Relics of Eternity- artbook on December 15.

Image courtesy of Square Enix © SQUARE ENIX

The artbook is the second volume of the two-volume set of official artbooks for the Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail expansion. The book features 304 pages of full-color artwork featuring characters, environments, equipment, and more.

The book also includes a code for the in-game Lolly Cat minion item.

Image courtesy of Square Enix © SQUARE ENIX

Square Enix published the first volume of the two-volume set, The Art of Succession –Relics of Heritage– , in April 2025.

Square Enix announced in April the next expansion for Square Enix 's Final Fantasy XIV MMORPG, which is titled "Evercold," will launch in January 2027.

Square Enix released Final Fantasy XIV Online for personal computers in September 2010. After criticism from fans, the company revealed an updated version of the game titled Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn that added a new world and story. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn launched on Windows PC and PlayStation 3 in August 2013, on PlayStation 4 in April 2014, on PlayStation 5 in May 2020, and on Xbox Series X|S in March 2024. Square Enix has since released five expansions: "Heavensward" in June 2015, "Stormblood" in June 2017, "Shadowbringers" in July 2019, "Endwalker" in December 2021, and "Dawntrail" in July 2024. The game has recorded just under 35 million registered accounts worldwide as of April 24.

The game is getting a mobile version for iOS and Android devices. Lightspeed Studios is developing the game, with the game officially licensed from and supervised by Square Enix . The game will have "multiple playtests" in China, and will also launch in China first, with a worldwide release planned after the China launch.

Square Enix announced in February 2022 that it will continue support for the MMORPG for the next 10 years.