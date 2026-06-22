Azusa Banjo's I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl Manga Gets TV Anime

Manga about high school boy who loves cosmetics, turns his childhood friend into pretty girl launched in 2020

An official X (formerly Twitter ) account opened on Monday to announce the television anime adaptation of Azusa Banjo 's I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl ( Koisuru (Otome) no Tsukurikata ) manga, and also revealed a commemorative illustration from Banjo.

Image via I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl anime's X/Twitter account ©Azusa Banjo, Ichijinsha

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in English both digitally and in print, and describes the story:

It's a familiar story: a popular high school student gives their plain friend a makeover and transforms their life. But this time, the path to a new life isn't quite so straight and narrow. Kenshirou Midou has loved cosmetics all his life, keeping his obsession secret from almost everyone except for his childhood friend Hiura Mihate. One day, Kenshirou gets permission to practice applying makeup on Hiura, and the results are earth-shattering: Hiura's appearance transforms from a plain, undersized boy to a pretty, petite girl, and Kenshirou discovers just how freeing it is to apply his passion! Yet he's not the only one who finds the process liberating. Hiura likes the makeup, and the subsequent “dress-up” in feminine clothes, and decides to start wearing the girls' uniform to school. Kenshirou doesn't understand if he's unlocked something in Hiura, or if he's simply seeing a new side to his childhood buddy that he never noticed before. What are these feelings bubbling between them now--is this attraction truly new?

Banjo launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Pool manga website in February 2020, and Ichijinsha will publish the manga's 12th compiled book volume on June 25. Seven Seas published the manga's 10th volume in English on March 24.