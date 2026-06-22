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Go Nagai, Dynamic Pro Draw New Manga to Celebrate Weekly Manga Goraku's 3,000th Issue
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The 3,000th issue will retail for a special price of 110 yen (about US$0.68) to celebrate the milestone.
Nagai debuted as a manga artist in 1967 with Meakashi Polikichi and went on to create many classic and genre-defining works, including Cutie Honey, Devilman, Mazinger Z, Getter Robo, and Harenchi Gakuen. In recent years, he has continued to pen new spinoffs, such as Devilman Saga manga, which ran from 2014 until 2020. He has also serialized the autobiographical Gekiman! manga about the creation of his various notable titles.
Weekly Manga Goraku magazine launched as Manga Goraku Dokuhon in 1964. The magazine changed its name to Weekly Manga Goraku in 1971. The magazine published its 2,000th issue in February 2006.
Sources: Weekly Manga Goraku issue 2,999, Comic Natalie