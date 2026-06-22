Go Nagai, Dynamic Pro Draw New Manga to Celebrate Weekly Manga Goraku's 3,000th Issue

Nagai, Pro Dynamic to launch Chikyū Taisen 2053 manga on July 3

Weekly Manga Goraku issue 2,999 cover Image via Nihonbungeisha ©Nihonbungeisha

Weekly Manga Goraku

Chikyū Taisen 2053

Nihonbungeisha

The 2,999th issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday thatand his Dynamic Pro studio will draw a new manga titled(The Great Earth Battle 2053), to celebrate the magazine's 3,000th issue, on July 3. The manga will debut with 36 pages, an opening color page, and will be featured on the issue's front cover.did not confirm if the manga will be a one-shot or a serialized work.

The 3,000th issue will retail for a special price of 110 yen (about US$0.68) to celebrate the milestone.

Nagai debuted as a manga artist in 1967 with Meakashi Polikichi and went on to create many classic and genre-defining works, including Cutie Honey , Devilman , Mazinger Z , Getter Robo , and Harenchi Gakuen . In recent years, he has continued to pen new spinoffs, such as Devilman Saga manga, which ran from 2014 until 2020. He has also serialized the autobiographical Gekiman! manga about the creation of his various notable titles.

Weekly Manga Goraku magazine launched as Manga Goraku Dokuhon in 1964. The magazine changed its name to Weekly Manga Goraku in 1971. The magazine published its 2,000th issue in February 2006.



