HIDIVE Premieres Hell Mode Season 2, The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Road Trip Anime at Anime Expo

Image via Hell Mode anime's website © ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会

HIDIVE announced on Monday it will screen the Hell Mode - The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing ( Hell Mode - Yarikomi Suki no Gamer wa Hai Settei no Isekai de Musō Suru ) television anime and The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Roadtrip in Another World ( Suterare Seijo no Isekai Gohan Tabi: Kakure Skill de Camping Car o Shōkan Shimashita ) television anime at Anime Expo . The newly announced screenings are North American premieres. The English dub of Hell Mode will also make its world premiere at the event.

HIDIVE had previously announced that the world premiere of the second episode of the The World Is Dancing television anime will screen at this year's Anime Expo event on July 2 at 6:45 p.m. PDT, following a screening of the first episode.

The screening schedule is as follows:

Hell Mode - The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing season 2 - July 2 at 3:45–4:35 p.m. at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Concourse Level 2

season 2 - July 2 at 3:45–4:35 p.m. at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Concourse Level 2 The World Is Dancing - July 2 at 6:45–7:35 p.m. at Concourse Level 2

- July 2 at 6:45–7:35 p.m. at Concourse Level 2 The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Road Trip : July 4 at 4:45–5:35 p.m. at West Hall Level 2

: July 4 at 4:45–5:35 p.m. at West Hall Level 2 Hell Mode - The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing season 2 English dub - July 5 at 11:30 a.m.–12:20 p.m. at Concourse Level 2

Anime Expo 2026 will take place from July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Source: Press release