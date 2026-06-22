Netflix Streams 2nd Live-Action Golden Kamuy Film on July 13

English-subtitled trailer streamed

Netflix announced on Monday that it will stream Golden Kamuy -The Abashiri Prison Raid- ( Golden Kamuy: Abashiri Kangoku Shūgeki-hen ), the second live-action film based on Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy manga, on July 13. The company streamed an English-subtitled trailer:

The film opened in Japan on March 13 at #3. The film had IMAX screenings. The film sold 246,900 tickets and earned 368,611,300 yen (about US$2.30 million) in its first three days.

Kento Yamazaki reprises his role as Saichi Sugimoto and Anna Yamada as Asirpa. Yū Inaba , Sōkō Wada , and Tetta Sugimoto join the film's cast as Tokishige Usami, Toshiyuki Kadokura, and Anji Toni, respectively.

Kenji Katagiri directed the film at CREDEUS based on a script by returning writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa . Yutaka Yamada was also back to compose the music, and Hiroshi Nakagawa and Debo Akibe served as Ainu culture and language supervisors.

Rock band 10-FEET perform the theme song "Kowarete Kieru made" (Until It Breaks and Disappears).

The first live-action Golden Kamuy film opened in Japan in January 2024 and topped the Japanese box office in its first weekend. The film sold 356,000 tickets for 533,848,690 yen (about US$3.44 million in current conversion) in its first three days.

Netflix began streaming the first film in May 2024.

Shigeaki Kubo directed the first film at production company CREDEUS . Tsutomu Kuroiwa wrote the script. Yutaka Yamada composed the music. Hiroshi Nakagawa and Debo Akibe were credited as Ainu culture advisers.

Kenji Katagiri , Ken Ochiai , and Yōsuke Satō joined the film's director Kubo on directing the follow-up Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido- live-action series. Similarly, Yoshiaki Dewa joined the film's composer Yamada for the series. Japanese rock group ACIDMAN performed the theme song "Kagayakerumono" (Those Who Shine). The live-action series debuted in October 2024, and Netflix added the series in February 2025.

Satoru Noda launched the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it in April 2022. The manga has inspired four anime seasons, its final arc premiered on January 5.