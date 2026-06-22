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New Ghost in the Shell Anime Reveals English Dub Cast
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official X/Twitter account for Anime Limited's All the Anime revealed on Monday the English dub cast for Science SARU's The Ghost in the Shell (Kōkaku Kidōtai THE GHOST IN THE SHELL) television anime series.
The English dub cast includes:
- Suzie Yeung as Motoko Kusanagi
- SungWon Cho as Daisuke Aramaki
- Bill Butts as Batou
- Nick Apostolides as Togusa
- John Bentley as Ishikawa
- Tony Weaver Jr. as Saito
- Xanthe Huynh as Operator
- Lizzie Freeman as Fuchikoma
- Aaron LaPlante as Minister of Internal Affairs
- Jason Marnocha as Volgarena Rep
- Keith Silverstein as Ito
- Cassie Ewulu as Executive of the Union/School-Master
Additional voices include Chris Tergliafera, Craig Lee Thomas, Emi Lo, Erica Mendez, Frank Todaro, Lucien Dodge, Rebecca Wang, Rich Brown, and Todd Haberkorn.
The first two episodes of the dub will screen in the U.K. on June 26.The anime will stream on Prime Video Japan starting on July 7 at 11:30 p.m. JST (10:30 a.m. EDT), right after its broadcast. The anime will also exclusively stream simultaneously on Prime Video in over 240 countries and regions worldwide, excluding mainland China, Russia, and Vietnam.
The anime will premiere on television on July 7 on "Ka-Anival!!," Kansai TV and Fuji TV's new anime programming block that airs on Tuesday nights at 11:00 p.m. The film version is having its global premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June with its first two episodes.
The anime's first two episodes will also screen at Anime Expo on July 4 at the JW Diamond Hall at 2:45 p.m. PDT. A panel featuring director Mokochan, character designer and animation director Shūhei Handa, and other producers will be held after the screening.
Mokochan (storyboarder, key animator for DAN DA DAN, The Heike Story, Tatami Time Machine Blues) is making his directorial debut with the anime at Science SARU. Toh Enjoe (The Empire of Corpses novelist; Space Dandy, Godzilla Singular Point scripts) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Shūhei Handa (Little Witch Academia TV series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Spriggan (ONA) is designing the characters and also serving as chief animation director. Taisei Iwasaki (BELLE) is serving as music director, and is composing the music along with Ryō Konishi (Journal with Witch theme song) and Yuki Kanesaka (Dr. Stone).
Additional staff members include:
- Art Director: Emi Katanosaka
- Art Supervision: Osamu Masuyama
- Color Design: Satoshi Hashimoto
- Director of Photography: Hikari Itō
- Editor: Kiyoshi Hirose
- Sound Director: Yuji Tange
- Sound Effects: Shota Yaso
- Recording: Yasuaki Ōta
- Music Production: Flying Dog
Bandai Namco Filmworks, Kodansha, Science SARU, and Production I.G are on the production committee for the series.
Bandai Namco Filmworks announced the new series in May 2024. Voice actress Atsuko Tanaka, the voice of Motoko Kusanagi in the franchise, died in August 2024 at 61 years old.
Source: All the Anime's X/Twitter account
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.