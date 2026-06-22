One Piece Heroines Anime's Trailer Unveils Aina the End's Theme Song

The official website for the One Piece anime began streaming a trailer video for the anime for writer Jun Esaka and artist Sayaka Suwa 's One Piece Heroines light novel series on Tuesday. The trailer announces and previews the anime's theme song "Blue Shining Star" by singer Aina The End .

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Image via One Piece official X/Twitter account © 江坂純・諏訪さやか／集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション

Viz Media licensed the novels and released the second volume in English in July 2025. Viz Media describes the first novel volume:

The girls of One Piece take the helm in these exciting prose short story collections, where each chapter features a different heroine! A collection of stand-alone prose stories that focus on fierce female characters from the world of One Piece . Go behind the runway as style icon Nami stars in a life-changing fashion show, observe wise Robin as she helps to decipher an ancient tablet with Koala and Sabo, watch as solemn Princess Vivi receives a love letter from an unexpected admirer, and check out Ghost Princess Perona's battle over the last bottle of wine with Zolo and Mihawk!

Maaya Sakamoto voices the character Miucha, while Takehito Koyasu voices Lubun in the anime.

Haruka Kamatani ( Koisuru One Piece ) is directing the anime. Takashi Kojima ( Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation ) is designing the characters. Momoka Toyoda ( One Piece Fan Letter ) is writing the script.

The anime will premiere on July 5 at 11:15 p.m. JST (10:15 a.m. EDT) on Fuji TV with "episode: NAMI."

The Heroines novel series was first serialized in issues of the One Piece Magazine starting in 2019, before Shueisha published the first compiled novel in Japan in June 2021. Shueisha published the second novel volume titled One Piece novel HEROINES [Colorful] in March 2024. Viz Media published the second volume on July 22.