Saved by the Ice Cold Prince's Embrace Light Anime's 2nd Teaser Unveils Ending Song, More Cast Members, July 7 Debut

The staff for the light anime of Hokuhoku Yakiimo and Kusabi Kurokawa 's Saved by the Ice Cold Prince's Embrace ( Migawari Reijō o Sukutta no wa Reikoku Mujihi na Kōri no Ōji no Ai Deshita or literally, What Saved the Stand-In for the Aristocratic Daughter Was the Cold-Hearted, Cruel Ice Prince's Love) manga revealed the anime's second teaser promotional video, additional cast members, and July 7 debut on Monday. The video also reveals and previews the ending theme song "Tokete Kirameru" (Melting and Shimmering) performed by neNna , with lyrics and music by singer-songwriter sasanomaly .

The newly announced cast members are:

Ruriko Aoki as Cheryl Sashebal

Yōko Hikasa as Countess Sashebal

Kana Ichinose as Nina

Shōya Chiba as Tomas

The anime will debut on July 7 on the TV Kanagawa (tvk) channel at 9:55 p.m. JST. The anime will then stream on the d Anime Store and Anime Times streaming services in Japan at 10:00 p.m. JST.

Image via PR Times ●黒川くさび・やきいもほくほく・ファンギルド/「身代わり令娠」製作委員会

Miku Itō as Katrina

as Katrina Yōhei Azakami as Clarence

The anime stars:

Yūsuke Morishita ( I Want to Live a Long Life to Dote on My Favorite Stepbrother ) is directing the anime at IMAGICA Infos and Imageworks Studio in collaboration with StainLab . Yoshiyuki Oguri is directing the sound at ASLEBEN , and Hiromune Kurahashi ( Otonarium ) is handling the sound effects. Kazuya Takahashi is coordinating production, and Yukino Kinoshita and Bay Bridge Studio designed the title logo.

The MangaPlaza service releases the manga in English, and it describes the romantic fantasy story:

As the illegitimate daughter of a count and his maid, Katrina was born into miserable circumstances. And now that she's lost her mother, the treatment from her stepsister and stepmother the countess has only grown worse. One day, her stepsister receives a royal order to move to the northern outskirts due to her unseemly behavior at a recent party. There, she is to learn proper conduct under the tutelage of the resident prince, rumored to be a cruel man. Not wanting to subject her daughter to such punishment, the countess decides to send Katrina instead. Katrina arrives in the north shaking in fear. But contrary to the stories, the "merciless and cold-hearted" prince is kinder than she believed. Might the pure-hearted Katrina find love in the wintry countryside?

Yakiimo first posted the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō service in July 2023. Kurokawa began adapting the story into manga under Funguild 's isekai fantasy label Comic Spira in January 2025. ( Funguild describes the light anime as an adaptation of the manga version, as opposed to Yakiimo's original text story on Shōsetsu ni Narō.) Funguild published the manga's third compiled book volume on May 18. The story has garnered over 1.5 million downloads.

Dai Nippon Printing coined the term "light anime" in 2022 to describe its process of producing an adaptation in less time with fewer costs than in traditional animation.