Shakugan no Shana: Blaze Edge Browser Game Reveals Gameplay Video

CTW Inc. revealed on Monday the gameplay video for Shakugan no Shana : Blaze Edge , its browser game based on Yashichiro Takahashi 's Shakugan no Shana light novel series. The video reveals new voice lines for the character Shana, who is voiced by Rie Kugimiya .

The game is free-to-play with in-app purchases, and will be available in Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, and Korean.

Viz Media describes the light novel series' story:

Invaders from the Crimson Realm have come to Earth looking for something called the Power of Existence. Whoever possesses this profound power will control the very quintessence of reality. To the rescue comes an enigmatic young girl with fire blazing in her eyes. She may be cute and petite, but she's endowed with enough preternatural strength to save the entire universe. Plus, she's got a really big sword!

Takahashi launched the light novel series in 2002 with illustrations by The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya illustrator Noizi Itō . Takahashi published the 22nd and last of the main novels in 2011, the Shakugan no Shana SIII short story collection book in 2012, and the final fan guidebook in 2013. Viz published two novels for the series in 2007.

Shakugan no Shana SIV launched in November 2023 as the first new volume in the franchise since Shakugan no Shana SIII in 2012. Dengeki Bunko editor and producer Kazuma Miki confirmed the new volume was the fourth Shakugan no Shana S short story collection. Previously, Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko Magazine published a new story for the franchise , its first in four years, in August 2017.

The novels inspired three television anime series. The first series premiered in 2005. Shakugan no Shana Second , the second series, premiered in 2007. The Shakugan no Shana III (Final) anime series aired in 2011 and adapted the novel series' ending.

Source: Press release





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