'Shut Up, Takamori!' Author Kamiharu Haruno Launches New Manga

Ikiru no Heta na Takō no Joshi manga launches on July 22

The July issue of Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine revealed on Monday that Kamiharu Haruno will launch a new manga titled Ikiru no Heta na Takō no Joshi (The Girl From the Other School Sucks at Living) in the magazine's next issue on July 22.

Image via Gangan Joker website © Square Enix

Haruno debuted the Shut Up, Takamori! ( Takamori-kun o Damara Setai!! ) manga in Gangan Joker in June 2023 as a one-shot story before it got a serialization later that year. The manga ended in May 2025. Square Enix published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in July 2025. Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service is releasing the manga in English.