Sony's Annual USSEC Report Makes no Mention of Planned PC Releases

SIE's Hermen Hulst reportedly stated company would no longer release its single-player games on PC

Image via PlayStation ©2025 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC.

Sony 's annual report to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission this month has notably removed a line regarding its plans for PC releases for games, which was present in the 2025 version of the document. This year's version does not contain the line " Sony plans to continue its efforts to deploy its first-party titles to multiple platforms such as PC."

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier wrote on an internal Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) town hall meeting on May 18, where SIE Studio Business Group CEO Hermen Hulst reportedly said that SIE would no longer release its single-player games on PC.

The statement follows an earlier Bloomberg report in March that first stated the shift in SIE's PC plans. That report stated that SIE had reportedly scrapped plans to release Ghost of Yōtei and other internally developed games for PC.

According to Bloomberg's sources in the earlier March report, aside from Ghost of Yōtei, Saros will also remain exclusive to PlayStation 5, but online games such as Marathon and Marvel Tokon will still get releases for PC. Games by external developers but published by Sony Interactive Entertainment such as Death Stranding 2 and Kena: Scars of Kosmora are still planned for PC release this year.

Bloomberg reported that a spokesperson for Sony has declined to comment. The outlet also stated its sources cautioned that the situation could change "due to the unpredictable nature of the video-game industry," noting that " Sony 's plans are constantly shifting."

Ghost of Yōtei, the sequel to the 2020 Ghost of Tsushima game, launched for PS5 in October 2025.

Kojima Productions ' Death Stranding: On the Beach game launched for PS5 in June 2025. The game launched for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 19. The PC version includes unlocked frame rates during gameplay, ultra widescreen support, DualSense controller support, and upscaling and frame generation.

Sony Interactive Entertainment began releasing its big single-player games to PC with Horizon Zero Dawn in 2020. It has since released games such as God of War Ragnarök , The Last of Us , Ghost of Tsushima , and Marvel's Spider-Man series for PC.

Sources: USSEC, Game File (Stephen Totilo), IGN (Tom Philips), Jason Scheier's Bluesky account via Gematsu