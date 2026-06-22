The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power Anime's New Video Reveals More Staff, Theme Songs

The staff for the television anime of storywriter Almond and illustrator Yoshiro Ambe 's The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power ( Mujikaku Seijo wa Kyō mo Muishiki ni Chikara o Tare Nagasu ) light novel series presented its third promotional video on Monday. The video announces more staff members, and it also previews the theme songs.

The newly announced staff members are:

Image via The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power anime's website ©あーもんど/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ 無自覚聖女は今日も無意識に力を垂れ流す製作委員会

Image via The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power anime's website ©あーもんど/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ 無自覚聖女は今日も無意識に力を垂れ流す製作委員会

Lady Carolina, the overlooked daughter of a powerful duke, has always believed herself to be the black sheep amid her illustrious kin. Her father is the distinguished prime minister; her elder sister, a prodigious mage destined to become their nation's next Saint. In comparison, Carolina resigns herself to a quiet existence in their shadows until a sudden and unexpected royal decree alters her destiny, thrusting her into a political marriage with the formidable “Bloodthirsty Prince” of the neighboring Empire of Malcosias.

publishes the light novel series and 's manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

The anime stars:

Image via The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power anime's website ©あーもんど/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ 無自覚聖女は今日も無意識に力を垂れ流す製作委員会

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) is directing the anime atand and) is in charge of series scripts,) is designing the characters, and) is composing the music.

Musical artist Kaya performs the opening theme song "Windmaker." Utahime Dream All Stars performs the ending theme sing "Unknown Me."

The anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on June 30 at 10:000 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT), and it will also run in Japan on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Tochigi TV , and Gunma TV .

Almond originally released the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website, but removed the story from the website in May 2022. Earth Star Entertainment began publishing the series in print with Yoshiro Ambe 's illustrations in June 2021, and released the fourth and final volume in June 2023. J-Novel Club has released the entire novel series in English.

Etou's manga adaptation launched on the Comic Earth Star website in April 2022, and is ongoing.

Source: Comic Natalie