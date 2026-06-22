'The Strongest Man, Born From Misfortune' Anime Reveals Teaser Image, 2027 Debut, Staff

The staff of the anime adaptation of Fukufuku 's The Strongest Man, Born From Misfortune ( Fuun kara no Saikyō Otoko ) light novel series revealed a teaser image, four staff members, and 2027 debut on Tuesday.

Image courtesy of Asmik Ace ©フクフク・中林ずん・スターツ出版／「不運からの最強男」製作委員会

Shōya Chiba will star in the anime and also perform the anime's image song "Luck Out." Chiba wrote the lyrics.

Shigetaka Ikeda ( Future Card Buddyfight ) is directing the anime. Aki Mizuki ( Sylvanian Families: Mini Story ) is in charge of series composition and the screenplay. Yumiko Hara ( Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun ) and Yūki Osada are designing the characters. East Fish Studio is in charge of animation production.

ASMIK Ace describes the anime:

Stand and fight – After a life defined by misfortune, Siegbert is reincarnated in another world as a “lucky one” blessed with extraordinary talent. Surrounded by a warm and loving family, he spends his days in happiness – until fate begins to shift. “I'll grow stronger, so I'll never lose anyone again.” So begins an isekai fantasy about a boy who will rise to become the strongest.

Image via Amazon © Fukufuku, Zun Nakabayashi, Starts Publishing

Fukufuku

began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2020, where it is still ongoing.released the first print volume of the story in March 2022, with illustrations by. The fourth novel volume shipped in March 2025.

Nakabayashi launched the manga adaptation of the novels in Starts Publishing 's Comic Glast online manga magazine on the publisher's Novemba website in October 2021. Starts Publishing will release the manga's ninth compiled book volume on March 27. The franchise overall has over 1.5 million copies in circulation.

MangaPlaza is releasing the manga digitally in English under the title The Strongest Man, Born From Misfortune .



Source: Email correspondence