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The World Is Dancing Anime Unveils Final Trailer, Ending Song Artist, More Cast Members

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Final trailer reveals "Unnamed Flower" ending song by hockrockb

Shochiku revealed on Monday the official final trailer, additional cast members, and the ending theme song for the television anime of Kazuto Mihara's The World Is Dancing manga. The final trailer reveals and previews the ending theme song "Unnamed Flower" (Namonai Hana) by three-piece band hockrockb.

The newly announced cast members are:

Kenichirō Matsuda as Yoriyuki Hosokawa, the Deputy Shogun (Kanrei) of the Muromachi Shogunate, who also possesses a vast knowledge of the performing arts

dance1
Image courtesy of Shochiku
©Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/"The World Is Dancing" Production Committee.
dance2
Image courtesy of Shochiku
©Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/"The World Is Dancing" Production Committee.

Kanze Troupe members (image above from top left to bottom right):

The World is Dancing
Image courtesy of HIDIVE
© Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/"The World Is Dancing" Production Committee.
The anime will debut on Tokyo MX and KBS Kyoto in Japan on July 2 at 10:00 p.m. JST, then on Sun TV at 24:00 JST (effectively, July 3 at 12 midnight). The anime will air on BS Asahi and TVQ Kyushu starting on July 3. HIDIVE will stream the anime's first episode on June 29, and the world premiere of the second episode will screen at this year's Anime Expo event on July 2 at 6:45 p.m. PDT. The series will also start streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Japan on June 29 at 10:00 p.m. JST, ahead of its July 2 television broadcast.

The anime stars:

Toshimasa Kuroyanagi (Shōnen Hollywood, The Great Passage, Backflip!! series and film) is directing the anime at Cygames Pictures. Keigo Sasaki (Blue Exorcist series and film, ERASED, Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray two seasons) is designing the characters, and Satoshi Nemoto is credited for calligraphy and title lettering. Macaroni Empitsu are performing the film's opening theme song "shusho."

Shochiku describes the story:

In 1374, amid the turmoil of the Northern and Southern Courts' long running conflict, a boy named Oniyasha is born into a family of sarugaku theater performers. He spends his days in a kind of quiet gloom, haunted by a simple but persistent question: Why do people dance? Then, one day, he witnesses a dance that he feels to be “good”—and everything begins to change. This is the story of the beautiful young boy who would one day shape the art of Noh and be remembered as Zeami.

Mihara launched the manga in Kodansha's Morning magazine in March 2021, and the series ended in October 2022. Kodansha published six compiled book volumes of the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and published the manga's six volumes digitally.

Source: Press release

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