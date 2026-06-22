Uma Musume: Pretty Derby Franchise Announces 1st World Tour With Performance in Los Angeles

Tour also features stops in London, Seoul, Yokohama; Tokyo leg was held last weekend

Cygames ' Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise revealed on Sunday the future stops for the Uma Musume: Pretty Derby – 7th Event World Tour: The Stage global tour, which had its first event in Tokyo on June 20-21. The tour will have stops in Los Angeles, London, Seoul, and Yokohama. The event in Los Angeles will take place at the Peacock Theater.

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This marks the first time the franchise's live musical events will be performed globally.

The 6th EVENT The New Frontier ran in Saitama from May 24-25, 2025, and on October 18-19, 2025.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby game launched in February 2021 for iOS and Android. The game was originally slated for a release in winter 2018, and was delayed in order to raise the game's quality. The game launched on PC via DMM Games in March 2021.

The game launched in English for iOS and Android devices on June 26, 2025. The game won Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2025 event last December.

The game's concept begins with Uma Musume (Horse Girls), girls endowed with excellent running capability, and who aim to become top idols and compete in the national sports entertainment show "Twinkle Series." Players take the role of both teacher and trainer for the girls in the Nihon Uma Musume Training Center Gakuen (Japan Horse Girls Training Center Academy) and help them make their debut.