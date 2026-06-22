Uzumaki Novelization Ends

Image via Amazon © Junji Ito, Shogakukan

The July issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original Zōkan magazine published the final chapter of Masaru Satō's novelization of Junji Ito 's Uzumaki horror manga on June 12. The compiled novel will ship at a later date.

Satō launched the novelization in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original Zōkan magazine in February 2019.

The 1998-1999 manga follows the inhabitants of a town where strange occurrences related to a spiral shape began occurring one after another. Viz Media originally released the manga in three collected volumes from 2007-2008, and later released an omnibus edition.

The manga inspired a live-action horror film starring Eriko Hatsune and Fan Fhi in 2000.

An anime adaptation premiered on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in September 2024, and it ended in October of the same year. Viz released the anime digitally with English audio on Amazon , Google Play , iTunes Store , Microsoft Store , and VUDU . The series is also streaming on the Max streaming service.

Satō, an author and former senior analyst in Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been a fan of Itō's since he saw someone reading Uzumaki on a train and obtained a copy for himself. He wrote the original story for the Yūkoku no Rasputin manga, which is also illustrated by Itō. Uzumaki is Satō's first novel.