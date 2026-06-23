Abrams ComicArts' Kana Licenses Qtonagi's Hotel Astrology Book

Astrology, horoscope book ships in fall 2027

Image via Amazon © Qtonagi, Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha

Abrams ComicArts ' Kana imprint announced on Monday that it has licensed Qtonagi's Hotel Astrology book and will release it in fall 2027.

The book uses illustrations to show astrology through horoscopes, and also includes the 10 planets and their aspects, the 12 astrological houses, and traits from zodiac signs as paired and contrasted with other traits, showing compatibility and oppositions.

Qtonagi released the book in Japan in April 2024.



















