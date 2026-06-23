Bubbles Zine Licenses Suehiro Maruo's New National Kid Manga

Company to release book in winter 2026-2027

Publisher Bubbles Zine announced on Monday that it has licensed Suehiro Maruo 's New National Kid ( Shin National Kid , also known as Kokuritsu Shōnen ) manga. The company will release the manga in winter 2026-2027. Ryan Holmberg also revealed that he is translating the manga.

Image via Ryan Holmberg's X/Twitter account © Suehiro Maruo

The book is a collection of horror stories. The book debuted in 1996 as National Kid , and it was reprinted in 1999 as New National Kid .

Bubbles Zine has previously published Maruo's Beautiful Monster and Lunatic Lover's manga.

Maruo launched the Satsujin 28-gou (Murder No. 28) in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Beam magazine in November 2025.

Maruo's An Gura (an abbreviation for "underground") manga ended in Monthly Comic Beam in March 2023.

Maruo ( Mr. Arashi's Amazing Freak Show , The Strange Tale of Panorama Island ) launched the An Gura manga in Monthly Comic Beam in November 2021, and the first part ended in March 2022. The manga returned in October 2022.

Hiroshi Harada adapted Maruo's 1984 erotic horror manga Mr. Arashi's Amazing Freak Show ( Shojo Tsubaki ) into an anime film in 1992. The manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation in May 2017. Blast Books published the manga's one compiled volume in North America in 1993. Maruo won the "New Artist Prize" of the 13th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prizes in 2009, although he has been drawing manga professionally since 1980.

Last Gasp Publishing released Maruo's The Strange Tale of Panorama Island manga in English in 2013. The manga was nominated for the 2014 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards.

Maruo ended his Tomino no Jigoku ( Tomino the Damned ) manga in November 2018.

Sources: Bubbles Zine's Instagram page, Ryan Holmberg 's Instagram page and X/Twitter account





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