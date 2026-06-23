CAKE, WEP Partner to Distribute Voltron Franchise

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Production company CAKE announced on June 15 that it is partnering with entertainment studio World Events Productions(WEP) to distribute 280 episodes of the Voltron animated franchise globally.

The catalog includes:

WEP and the late Peter O'Keefe adapted the first 1984-1985 Voltron television series from two Toei Animation robot anime: King of Beasts Golion and Armored Fleet Dairugger XV . Both Golion and the first Voltron story centered on young pilots who fight against an empire of alien conquerors — with the help of five mechanized lions that combine to form a robot.

Since the first series, the franchise spawned three television series produced outside Japan: the 3D CG Voltron: The Third Dimension in 1998, the 2D Voltron Force in 2011, and DreamWorks and Netflix 's Voltron: Legendary Defender in 2016.

The eighth and final season of the Voltron: Legendary Defender animated series premiered on Netflix in December 2018. The animated series left the service in December 2024. Netflix is streaming 12 episodes of the original Voltron series under the title Voltron 84 .

Amazon MGM Studios is developing a live-action Voltron feature film. The film will star Daniel Quinn-Toye as the lead actor in the film. The cast will include Henry Cavill , Sterling K. Brown , Rita Ora , John Kim , Alba Baptista, Samson Kayo, and Tharanya Tharan.

Amazon was in talks for the live-action rights to Voltron in 2022, alongside Warner Bros. , Universal, and several other studios.

Studios previously attempted a live-action Hollywood project for the franchise in 2007 and then in 2012, but neither project moved forward.

Sources: Cake Entertainment, Animation Magazine (Mercedes Milligan)



