Fool Night Manga Gets TV Anime From Sunrise, Shaft on Netflix Worldwide This Year

Netflix announced during its Anime Studio Focus panel at this year's Annecy International Festival event on Wednesday that Kasumi Yasuda 's Fool Night manga is getting a television anime. The anime will debut worldwide on Netflix in 2026. The new anime is the first ever collaboration between Sunrise and SHAFT . The companies unveiled a teaser trailer, visual, cast, and staff:

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 安田佳澄／小学館／「フールナイト」製作委員会

Original creator Yasuda also shared a commemorative illustration:

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 安田佳澄／小学館／「フールナイト」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Kōki Uchiyama as Toshiro Kamiya

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 安田佳澄／小学館／「フールナイト」製作委員会

Minako Kotobuki as Yomiko Horai

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 安田佳澄／小学館／「フールナイト」製作委員会

Atsuyuki Yukawa ( Suzume unit director) is directing the anime at Sunrise and SHAFT . Jin Tanaka ( Oshi no Ko ) is writing the script. Robert Sato is designing the characters. Tatsuya Katō ( Dr. Stone ) is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account © Kasumi Yasuda

Kamiya is at the end of his rope. His mother is ill, and his job barely pays for her medication, much less food. With few options left, he considers the life-changing process of transfloration. Ready to give his body up for a payday, Kamiya is about to explore the limits of society's waning humanity.

Viz licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Yasuda launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in November 2020. Shogakukan released the manga's 12th compiled book volume on January 30.

The manga ranked #12 in the male reader list of the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

The companies teased the anime collaboration last Thursday.

Sunrise is best known for the Mobile Suit Gundam series and other mecha anime such as Muteki Chōjin Zambot 3 and Armored Trooper Votoms . Sunrise is also known for its Love Live! and Code Geass anime series. The company recently launched its " Sunrise 50th Anniversary" project to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Muteki Chōjin Zambot 3 , the first work under the Sunrise brand, in 2027.

SHAFT was established in 1975. The studio is notably associated with director Akiyuki Simbo 's work. Simbo, alongside Shin Oonuma and Tatsuya Oishi , was critical to establishing the studio's house style, persisting to various degrees even among the studio's other directors. The studio is particularly known for such anime as Puella Magi Madoka Magica , the Monogatari series, and March comes in like a lion . The studio also worked on such anime as Pretty Boy Detective Club , Assault Lily Bouquet , and RWBY: Ice Queendom . SHAFT is animating the upcoming television anime adaptation of Tsumuji Yoshimura 's Just Like Mona Lisa ( Seibetsu "Mona Lisa" no Kimi e. ) manga.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.