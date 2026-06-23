Komugi Awaya's The Banished Saint's Pilgrimage: From Dying to Thriving Manga Listed to End With 3rd Volume

Image via Amazon ©Machibari, Komugi Awaya, Square Enix

The Banished Saint's Pilgrimage: From Dying to Thriving

Amazon is listing the third compiled book volume of's) manga as the final volume, which will ship on August 10.

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

Princess Platina, a devoted saint to her kingdom despite enduring cruel mistreatment, receives devastating news—she doesn't have long to live. Her stepsister seals her fate by ordering her on a harsh pilgrimage to the Holy Land, effectively banishing her from the royal castle. Eisen, a captive knight, is forced to accompany her as both attendant and witness to her death. What will become of their lives on this journey...?

The manga is an adaptation of Machibari 's light novel series of the same title. Machibari launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2022, and ended it in February 2025. Earth Star Entertainment published three volumes of the novels with illustration by Yura Chūjō .

Awaya launched the manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Gangan Online manga website in September 2023. Square Enix published the manga's second volume in February 2025.



Source: Amazon