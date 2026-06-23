Mika Pikazo's Re:bel Robotica Project Gets Anime

Amuse Creative Studio announced a new anime based on Mika Pikazo 's Re:bel Robotica mixed media project on Wednesday. Amuse Creative Studio will present teaser footage and more information about the anime at a panel in Anime Expo on July 4, and it will also have a booth at the convention. Pikazo drew the below teaser visual for the anime:

Image via Re:bel Robotica anime's website ©Mika Pikazo, Ryo Yoshigami, ARCH / RE:BEL ROBOTICA Animation Unit

Amuse Creative Studio describes the anime:

Robotica. Machines made in the very likeness of humankind.

Robotica. Beings that exist to serve humanity.

Robotica. Created to bring people happiness.

The year 2050 —

In a near-future Tokyo where dramatic leaps in information technology have promised every person a comfortable, contented life: Shibuya. An enigmatic girl named Lily. Her very existence will shake the world.

The anime will tell an original story in the world of the mixed media project.

Image via Re:bel Robotica project's website ©Mika Pikazo

Pikazo began the Re:bel Robotica project as a self-published dōjin work that she distributed at the summer Comiket in 2017. Publishing company ARCH began working with Pikazo to develop the project in 2019. Ryō Yoshigami ( Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector , Dopeman , Ryū to Itsuki ) serialized the Re:bel Robotica Episode #β One day. novel in project's website in January to May 2020. Yoshigami then wrote the Re:bel Robotica 0 light novel, which launched in September 2022. Gakuto Mikumo ( Strike the Blood , Asura Cryin' , Dantalian no Shoka , The Hollow Regalia , Sword of Stallion ) also wrote a novel simply titled Re:bel Robotica , which also launched in September 2022.

Pikazo is perhaps best known for drawing the designs for VTubers Kaguya Luna and Hakoz Baelz, as well as the characters Sei Shounagon and Mysterious Ranmaru X in the Fate/Grand Order game. She is the character designer for Nintendo 's Fire Emblem Engage game, and provided the original character designs for the World Dai Star mixed media project, which became the basis for the Stella of the Theater: World Dai Star 2023 television anime.

Source: Press release