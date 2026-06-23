Mone Sorai Launches Our Not-So-Lonely Planet Travel Guide Manga Spinoff on July 7

Sorai to launch Bokura no Tabi no Yukusaki wa spinoff manga

Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website announced on Tuesday that Mone Sorai will launch a spinoff manga of their Our Not-So-Lonely Planet Travel Guide ( Bokura no Chikyū no Arukikata ) manga titled Bokura no Tabi no Yukusaki wa (Where Our Journey Leads) on July 7.

Image via Mag Comi ©Mone Sorai, Mag Garden

The spinoff manga's story centers on flatmates and best friends Englishman Paul and Japanese Kaoru. Paul has been harboring secret feelings for Kaoru, and when opportunity leads them to go on a European trip together, Paul finally confesses his feelings to Kaoru.

Sorai's Our Not-So-Lonely Planet Travel Guide manga launched on the Mag Comi website in December 2019, and ended in September 2025. Mag Garden published the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume in November 2025. Tokyopop licensed the manga and will release the seventh volume on June 30.

Source: Mag Comi