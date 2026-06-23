PARANORMASIGHT Spinoff Manga Listed to End With 2nd Volume

2nd volume ships on August 6

Image via Amazon Japan © Square Enix, Hinase Momoyama

Retailers are listing the second compiled book volume of Hinase Momoyama 's PARANORMASIGHT: File 25 - Reikan Shōjō Kurosuzu Mio no Kaigō (PARANORMASIGHT: File 25 - The Chance Encounter of Psychic Girl Mio Kurosuzu) spinoff manga as the final one for the series. The volume will ship on August 6.

The series features an original story, set a little after the events of the game in the Sumida ward in Tokyo. Two girls are caught up in a mysterious legend surrounding northern Tokyo. The staff from the original game are behind the new story.

The manga is a spinoff of Square Enix 's PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo game.

Square Enix describes the game:

Set during the Showa Period (1926-89) in Tokyo's Sumida City, Honjo, PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo is a multi-layered collection of spine-chilling ghost stories centred around several protagonists who possess the “power of curses”. Playing from the viewpoint of a number of cursed characters, players will investigate the mysteries of Honjo. During the day players will explore mysterious areas of the city, solve puzzles and find new clues to help them unravel the mysteries behind these seven deadly curses. Come nightfall, they'll hunt or be hunted by other curse bearers. Players will have to master control of their own powers while working out how not to fall foul to the predations of those held by others during this supernatural ordeal.

Momoyama launched the manga on Square Enix 's Manga UP! platform on November 2. Square Enix shipped the first compiled book volume on February 6.

The original game launched on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in March 2023. PARANORMASIGHT: The Mermaid's Curse , a new game in the PARANORMASIGHT mystery adventure series, launched for Nintendo Switch on February 19.

Sources: Amazon Japan, Bell Alert