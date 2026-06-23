Sakamoto Days Season 2's Teaser Reveals New Cast, Updated Staff, January 2027 Debut

Netflix presented a new teaer trailer and visual for the second television anime season based on Yuuto Suzuki 's Sakamoto Days manga on Wednesday. The trailer announces the season's new cast and staff members as well as the January 2027 premiere.

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Image via Netflix ©鈴木祐斗／集英社・SAKAMOTO DAYS製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are:

Kikunosuke Toya as Amane

Image courtesy of Wright Film ©鈴木祐斗／集英社・SAKAMOTO DAYS製作委員会

Misa Watanabe as Taeko Satō

Image courtesy of Wright Film ©鈴木祐斗／集英社・SAKAMOTO DAYS製作委員会

Shinshū Fuji as Yotsumura

Image courtesy of Wright Film ©鈴木祐斗／集英社・SAKAMOTO DAYS製作委員会

Daisuke Nakajima (director of Sakamoto Days episode 22) is the new director for the second season, with first season director Masaki Watanabe as supervising director. Taku Kishimoto returns to oversee the series scripts. Yō Moriyama is designing the characters again. Yūki Hayashi is back to compose the music. TMS Entertainment once again animates the second season.

Image courtesy of Wright Film ©鈴木祐斗／集英社・SAKAMOTO DAYS製作委員会

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing the manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the manga:

Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villaines and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! the chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!

Tomokazu Sugita stars in the series as Taro Sakamoto.

Masaki Watanabe ( KADO - The Right Answer , Bartender , several Battle Spirits anime) directed the anime at TMS Entertainment . Taku Kishimoto ( BLUELOCK , Haikyu!! , Moriarty the Patriot ) was in charge of overseeing the series scripts, and Yō Moriyama ( Lupin the IIIrd: Goemon's Blood Spray , Lupin the IIIrd: Jigen's Gravestone ) designed the characters.

The anime's first season premiered on TV Tokyo and affiliated channels on January 11, 2025, and the series also debuted on Netflix on that day. The first season's second part premiered on July 14 on TV Tokyo and affiliated channels at 24:00 JST (effectively, July 15 at 12 midnight). The second part's first episode streamed in advance on Netflix on July 14, and only the 12th episode streamed simultaneously with the Japanese TV broadcast.

Suzuki published a one-shot titled "Sakamoto" in Jump Giga in December 2019, and then launched the main manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in November 2020.

Viz Media is also publishing the manga in print.

The manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation that opened on April 29. Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama , Under Ninja ) directed and wrote the script for the film. The film ranked at #4 in its opening weekend. The film sold 346,000 tickets and earned 478 million yen (about US$3.05 million) in its first three days. In its first eight days in the Japanese box office, which spanned the entirety of the Golden Week holidays, the film sold 1.14 million tickets and earned 1.5 billion yen (about US$9.58 million).

Sources: Press release, Netflix