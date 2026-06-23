Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition Game Announced With Same-Day Release on Switch 2

Game launches on same day as announcement

Sega announced during Sonic's Birthday livestream on Tuesday that it has launched Sonic Frontiers - Definitive Edition , an enhanced edition of the Sonic Frontiers game in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, for Nintendo Switch 2.

The Definitive Edition includes "The Final Horizon" story, content updates for "Sonic's Birthday Bash" and "Sights, Sounds, and Speed," a digital art book, a mini soundtrack, and previously released content from the original game. There are Quality and Performance Modes.

The game launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in November 2022.

ONE OK ROCK performed the game's theme song "Vandalize."

The game got an animated prologue featuring Knuckles titled Sonic Frontiers Prologue that streamed in November 2022. Powerhouse Animation Studios animated the six-minute short.

Source: Sonic's Birthday livestream