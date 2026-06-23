Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Game Adds Classic Sonic, Crazy Taxi's Axel, Samba de Amigo's Amigo

Game adds Classic Sonic on Tuesday, Axel in August, Amigo in September

Sega announced during Sonic's Birthday livestream on Tuesday more new free Sega characters for its Sonic Racing CrossWorlds game. Classic Sonic will launch later on Tuesday, Axel from Crazy Taxi will debut in August, and Amigo from Samba de Amigo will join the game in September.

The game will also add music from Sega 's Rhythm Thief & the Emperor's Treasure , Feel the Magic: XY/XX , The Rub Rabbits! , and Space Channel 5 .

The game will have upcoming collaborations with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Avatar: The Last Airbender franchises as part of Year One, and with Godzilla and Evangelion for Year Two. Year Two will also feature new worlds.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem collaboration will debut in July, and the Avatar Legends collaboration will debut in October.

Sega released the game on September 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The game got a release digitally for Nintendo Switch 2 on December 3. There is a Switch 2 upgrade pack for owners of the Switch version, and progress carries over. The physical Switch 2 release with the full game on the cartridge shipped on March 26.

Sonic Racing CrossWorlds features guests from other Sega franchises including Hatsune Miku, Like a Dragon's Ichiban, and Persona 5 's Joker. The game previously had a crossover with the Nickeledeon animated series SpongeBob SquarePants , and also collaborated with CAPCOM for a Mega Man crossover.

The game also collaborated with both Pac-Man and Minecraft as part of Year One.

An animation project for the game debuted last August.

Sonic Frontiers - Definitive Edition , an enhanced edition of the Sonic Frontiers game in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, launched for Nintendo Switch 2 on Tuesday on the same day as the announcement.

Source: Sonic's Birthday livestream