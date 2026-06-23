The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Manga Listed to End in 17th Volume

17th volume ships on August 6

Image via Amazon © Seven Seas, Meguru Seto, Tomoyuki Hino

Retailers are listing the 17th compiled book volume of Tomoyuki Hino 's manga adaptation of Meguru Seto 's The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter ( Ore Dake Haireru Kakushi Dungeon: Kossori Kitaete Sekai Saikyō ) light novel series as the final one for the series. The volume will ship on August 6.

The series inspired an anime that premiered on MBS and TBS on January 8 at 26:25 (effectively, January 9 at 2:25 a.m.). Crunchyroll is streaming the anime and its dub. Crunchyroll describes the story:

The Hidden Dungeon is a place of legend where rare treasures and items are hidden. Nor, the third son of an impoverished noble family who's lost the one job offer he had, was lucky enough to hear about this dungeon. He then acquires a skill that allows him to create, bestow, and edit skills... and in order to use it, he needs to accumulate points by carrying out such tasks as eating delicious meals and doing sexual things with alluring members of the opposite sex.

Seto began serializing the story in the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in January 2017, and it is still ongoing. Takehana Note is credited with the character design. Hino's manga adaptation launched in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine's Suiyōbi no Sirius website in 2018. Square Enix shipped the 16th compiled book volume on December 5.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed both the light novels and Hino's manga adaptation of the novels.

Sources: Amazon Japan, Bell Alert