The Kind Adventurer and the Reincarnated Girl Manga Listed to End in 4th Volume

4th volume ships on August 10

Image via Amazon Japan © Square Enix, Heiseiowari, U35, Yuya Takano

Retailers are listing the fourth volume of author Heiseiowari , original character designer U35 , and artist Yūya Takano 's The Kind Adventurer and the Reincarnated Girl ( Ohitoyoshi Bōkensha, Tensei Shōjo o Hiroimashita ) manga as the final one for the series. The volume ships on August 10.

Manga UP! Global publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Sirius, an endlessly kind C-class adventurer, saves a helpless girl from a monster attack. Ever since then, his life has been filled with unexpected miracles! His wounds are healing all too quickly, and he even has the strength to drive away tyrannical noblemen! Thus begins a happy fantasy starring a kind adventurer and a newly reincarnated girl!

The manga launched on Gangan Online in December 2024. Square Enix published the manga's third volume in Japan on February 12.

Square Enix is publishing the original novel series in Japan and it released the third volume digitally in June 2025.

Sources: Rakuten Books, Bell Alert