The Strongest Hero: Envoy of Darkness Manga Listed to End in 17th Volume (Updated)

17th volume ships on August 6

The original version of this article reference a different manga adaptation based on Meguru Seto 's The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter light novel series, instead of The Strongest Hero: Envoy of Darkness . ANN regrets the error.

Image via Amazon © Meguru Seto, Yuri Kimura, Square Enix

Retailers are listing the 17th compiled book volume of Yuri Kimura 's manga adaptation of Meguru Seto 's The Strongest Hero: Envoy of Darkness ( Shikkoku Tsukai no Saikyō Yūsha ) light novel series as the final one for the series. The volume will ship on August 6.

Comikey and Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global are releasing the manga in English. Manga UP! Global describes the manga:

There has always been 16 heroes. Among them is the Darkness Hero, Shion, the strongest hero in history. Shion has only one thing he believes in--his party members. However, those girls he believed in cruelly betrayed him. Is there a way for Shion to overcome his deep pain and keep on living?

Kimura launched the manga in Square Enix 's Manga UP! service in March 2019. Square Enix released the manga's 16th compiled book volume in December 2025.

Seto released the first novel volume of the original novel series in October 2018, with illustrations by Johndee . The second novel volume released in November 2019.

Seto began serializing the The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter ( Ore Dake Haireru Kakushi Dungeon ) story in the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in January 2017. Kodansha released the first print novel volume in August 2017, with Note Takehana providing the illustrations. The sixth and final novel volume shipped in November 2020. Tomoyuki Hino 's manga adaptation launched in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine's Suiyōbi no Sirius website in 2018, and ended in June 2023. Kodansha shipped the manga's 12th volume in April 2024.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed both the light novels and Hino's manga adaptation of the novels.

The series inspired an anime that premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Sources: Amazon Japan, Bell Alert