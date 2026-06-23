Uta no Prince-sama Dolce Vita, Uta no Prince-sama Shining Live Games Announce Release Dates

Uta no Prince-sama Shining Live launches on December 17, Uta no Prince-sama Dolce Vita launches in 2027

The staff for the Uta no Prince-sama franchise announced on Tuesday that the Nintendo Switch version of the Uta no Prince-sama♪ Dolce Vita game will launch in 2027, and KLab 's Utano Princesama Shining Live smartphone game will launch for Switch on December 17. The staff unveiled a visual for the former:

Image courtesy of Broccoli © SAOTOME GAKUEN ©SAOTOME GAKUEN Illust.KOGADO STUDIO

The company shared teaser trailers for the games in January.

Uta no Prince-sama♪ Dolce Vita was originally in development for PlayStation Vita, but Broccoli announced in 2019 it would instead develop the game for Switch.

Broccoli revealed the Uta no Prince Sama♪ Dolce Vita game in 2016. The game will be a completely new work, and will feature a new story about the 11 idols at Shining Agency.

KLab 's Utano Princesama Shining Live smartphone game launched in Japan in August 2017, and launched globally in 2018. The game's Japanese version ended service in December 2023, while the English and Traditional Chinese version ended its service earlier in December 2022.

Broccoli 's new Utano☆Princesama Live Emotion game app launched in June 2024.

Source: Email correspondence