'With Vengeance, Sincerely, Your Broken Saintess' Season 2 Debuts on October 1

The official website for the second light anime season based on SORAJIMA and Aminohada 's With Vengeance, Sincerely, Your Broken Saintess ( Kizu Darake Seijo Yori Hōfuku wo Komete ) vertical-scrolling webtoon opened on Tuesday and revealed the anime's key visual, additional returning cast members, and October 1 premiere.

Newly announced returning cast members are:

Tomoaki Maeno as Prince Sarid

as Prince Sarid Minami Tsuda as Diana Peridot

as Diana Peridot Reiō Tsuchida as Luis Riston

The anime will premiere on October 1 on the TV Kanagawa (tvk) channel at 24:00 JST (effectively October 2 at 12 midnight), and will then run on CBC TV from October 2 at 26:59 JST (effectively October 3 at 2:59 a.m.).

) is directing the anime at, replacing first season's director. Returning staff members include sound directorandfor sound effects, music composer, andoverseeing the production.

The previously announced returning cast members are:

The anime's first season aired in July 2025 on tvk and CBC TV , and also streamed on various streaming services in Japan.

Pocket Comics releases the series in English, and it describes the story:

Rua is a saintess candidate who possesses the power of healing. But her ability had one flaw: she could only heal others by transferring their wounds onto herself. Because of this, others bullied her, calling her the "Fallen Saintess." But it didn't bother Rua because her best friend Arianne always stood up for her. One day, Rua's crush, Commander Garrett, was on the brink of death from a beast attack. Rua healed him, which left her on the verge of death. When she woke up, she learned that all the credit was given to Arianne, and she finally saw her best friend's true color. Devastated, Rua is lost and helpless when the second prince appears in front of her with a tempting offer. What would happen to Rua as she begins her new life as a villainess?

In Japan, the webtoon runs on comico. The series launched in August 2022 and in English in October 2022. The series' main story ended in June 2025. The series has been releasing side story chapters since it ended, but announced in October last year that it will go on hiatus indefinitely.

A "light anime" features a simpler animation style that reduces production time and costs. Other "light anime" Animation ID has produced include Lockdown Zone: Level X , Maarui Kanojo to Zannen na Kareshi , Moriarty's Perfect Crime , Kanagawa Elves , and Monster Eater .