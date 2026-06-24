Classroom of the Elite TV Anime Gets 5th Season

4th season ended with episode 16 on Wednesday

Kadokawa announced on Wednesday that production on a fifth Classroom of the Elite television anime season has been green-lit, and presented a new visual:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Syougo Kinugasa,PUBLISHED BY KADOKAWA CORPORATION/YOUZITSU4 PARTNERS





Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Syougo Kinugasa,PUBLISHED BY KADOKAWA CORPORATION/YOUZITSU4 PARTNERS

Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 ( Yōkoso Jitsuryoku Shijō Shugi no Kyōshitsu e 4th Season 2-nen Sei Hen 1 Gakki ), the fourth season anime, ended with its 16th episode on Wednesday. The season covered the first semester of the characters' year 2.

The cast members from the previous seasons reprised their roles in the fourth season. The new cast for first-year students included:

Noriyuki Nomata ( Kujima Utaeba Ie Hororo ) directed the season at Larche, and Yasushi Shigenobu ( Classroom of the Elite , Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ) was in charge of series scripts. Shigenobu also wrote the scripts with Kyōko Katsuya ( Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Classroom of the Elite ). Maki Kōno ( The Kawai Complex Guide to Manors and Hostel Behavior ) designed the characters. Satoki Iida ( Classroom of the Elite , Amagami SS ) was the sound director. Masaru Yokoyama ( Classroom of the Elite , Freezing) and Kana Hashiguchi ( Classroom of the Elite , Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games ) composed the music at Lantis . Eir Aoi performed the opening theme song "MONSTER," and ZAQ performed the ending theme song "Liar Veil."

The fourth season premiered on April 1 with a 90-minute special airing of episodes one to four on AT-X at 8:30 p.m. JST, on Tokyo MX at 10:30 p.m. JST, on BS NTV , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV at 24:00 JST, and on TV Aichi at 25:30 JST (effectively, April 2 at 12 midnight and 1:30 a.m., respectively). Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired, and also streams an English dub .

The first season premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the season, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

The second and third seasons adapt the original story's complete first-year-student arc. The second season premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired under the title Classroom of the Elite II . The third season premiered in January 2024 and aired for 13 episodes, concluding the first-year arc. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan.

Source: Press release

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