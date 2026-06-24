Cyborg 009: Nemesis Anime's Main Trailer Unveils Sukima Switch's Ending Theme Song

The staff of Ishimori Production 's Cyborg 009: Nemesis , a new anime based on Shōtarō Ishinomori 's Cyborg 009 manga, started streaming on Thursday the anime's main promotional video, which reveals and previews the ending theme song "Climal" by Sukima Switch . The video also previews the previously announced theme song "Taga Tame ni" (For Whom) by singer Kyōko from the rock band Barbee Boys , which has been confirmed as the anime's opening theme song.

The anime will hold an advance screening on July 18 at Shinjuku Wald 9 , with appearances by voice actors Yūki Kaji , Yūichi Nakamura , and Saori Hayami .

Sukima Switch released the song "Climal" in July 2024.

Image courtesy of Point Set ©石森プロ

The anime will debut its three episodes on July 19 at 12:00 a.m. JST on, Prime Video,, and other streaming services in Japan.

The story follows a global organization known as Black Ghost, which seeks to lock the world into eternal war. Black Ghost captures nine men and women and turns them into cyborg soldiers, but the cyborgs rebel and fight against Black Ghost.

Yūki Kaji plays the anime's main character Joe Shimamura/Cyborg 009.

Cast members for the other 00 Cyborgs are:

Before announcing the Cyborgs' cast, the anime's website also announced a new main cast member for the Nemesis group every week. The cast members include (Note: Character name romanizations are not official):

Additional cast members include Kazuhiro Yamaji as Dr. Isaac Gilmore, Tōru Nara as Dr. Robert Golbert, and Hiro Shimono as Hispano Garcia.

Hideki Ambo is directing the anime at Arect . Atsuhiro Tomioka ( Pokémon ) and CHARATEX are writing the screenplay. sanorin is designing the characters.

The opening theme song "Taga Tame ni" was originally used for the 1979 Cyborg 009 television anime series. Ken Narita and Koorogi '73 originally performed the song, and Ishinomori himself wrote the lyrics.

Ishinomori launched the original Cyborg 009 manga in Shōnengahōsha 's Weekly King magazine in July 1964.

The manga inspired television anime series in 1968, 1979, and 2001, as well as films in 1966, 1967, and 1980. More recently, the manga spawned the 009 Re:Cyborg movie in 2012 and the Cyborg 009 Call of Justice movie in 2016. The manga also inspired a crossover original video anime ( OVA ) with Devilman in 2015.

Tsuguo Okazaki launched the Cyborg 009 Bgooparts Delete manga based on Ishinomori's original series in July 2019, and the manga ended in September 2022. Scriptwriter Masaki Tsuji ( Cyborg 009 anime) and artist Masato Hayase ( Genma Taisen , 8 Man vs Cyborg 009 ) launched a new manga titled Cyborg 009 Taiheiyō no Bōrei ( Cyborg 009 : Ghost of the Pacific) in April 2024.

Source: Press release