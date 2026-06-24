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Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals Theme Songs
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official X/Twitter account for the television anime of Hekiru Hikawa's Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life (Hanaori-san wa Tensei Shite mo Kenka ga Shitai) manga began streaming on Wednesday the second promotional video. The trailer reveals and previews the opening theme song "High Maintenance Girl" by Masayoshi Ōishi and the ending theme song "Very Good Encounter" by Maaya Uchida, who was also announced to voice the character Meru Tsumugina.
The cast also includes:
- Seena Hoshiki as Mako Satsuki
- Hitomi Ueda as Marika Nagamori
- Sora Tokui as Mana Kuraishi
- Nene Hieda as Nemuto Takigawa
- Rie Takahashi as Ayahime Takanashi
- Hiromi Igarashi as Eriko Asahina
- Ayasa Itō as Moe Narukami
- Yōko Hikasa as Sakura Rokudo
The anime's staff includes:
- Director: Hideyo Yamamoto
- Series Composition: Yukie Sugawara
- Character Design: Yousuke Okuda
- Art Director: Naoka Ayata
- Color Design: Mineyo Ōnishi
- Director of Photography: Kimihiro Nakano
- Sound Director: Ryōsuke Naya
- Music: Yukari Hashimoto, R・O・N
- Animation Production: LIDEN FILMS
Seven Seas Entertainment announced in December it will release the manga in English in omnibus format. The first volume will ship in October 2026. The company describes the story:
Narukami Ryusei is your typical NEET. He spends his days shut in his room playing video games without a care in the world, living a lazy life. But the truth is, Ryusei used to be a powerful demon king in another world! So why not spend this new life doing whatever he wants? Except, he wasn't the only one reincarnated into this world. The hero who struck him down is here too—and she's a really cute high school girl?! Can Ryusei survive reuniting with his foe in a new world, or will he find himself fighting even in this life?
Hikawa (Pani Poni manga creator; character designer for Concrete Revolutio anime) launched the manga in Kodansha's Morning two magazine in August 2021. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in February 2022, and released the ninth volume on March 23.
Sources: Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie