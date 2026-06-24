Hiro Fujiwara's Maid-sama! Manga Gets Special Chapter

Image via Amazon © VIZ Media LLC, Hiro Fujiwara

The August issue of'smagazine announced on Wednesday thatwill release a special chapter for hermanga in the September issue on July 24.

Fujiwara published a special chapter for the series in Hakusensha 's LaLa DX magazine in February 2025.

Fujiwara launched the Maid Sama! manga in LaLa in 2006, and ended it in 2013. Hakusensha published 18 compiled book volumes for the manga, along with a new volume in August 2018. Tokyopop published eight volumes of the manga , and Viz Media 's omnibus releases began in 2015. The ninth and final omnibus volume shipped in August 2017.

Maid Sama! inspired a 26-episode television anime series from J.C. Staff in 2010, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on DVD in North America.

Fujiwara launched the Neko ni Wagamama (As a Cat Wills) in Hakusensha 's LaLa DX magazine in February 2025. Hakusensha shipped the first compiled book volume on October 3.

