Inti Creates' Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced Game Collection Launches for Switch 2 on October 22

Collection includes Azure Striker Gunvolt , Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 , Azure Striker Gunvolt 3

Inti Creates revealed in a new trailer on Wednesday for Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced — a collection of polished and updated versions of its Azure Striker Gunvolt , Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 , and Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 games — that it will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 on October 22.

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The Limited Edition version of the game will feature an artbook and an 8-CD soundtrack.

Into Creates describes Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced Nintendo Switch 2 Edition:

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition adds not only support for high framerate and resolution displays, but a new story mode called “Azure Striker Gunvolt GX.” Players will control a tag-team duo of Gunvolt and Copen with new weapons and abilities. It also features a new “Inspiration” system, encouraging players to swap between the two heroes at the right time to activate gameplay and score bonuses.

The new version will have a new story mode. A paid upgrade pack will be available for those who have the Nintendo Switch edition, and the developer is looking into releasing the new story mode as paid DLC for other non-Switch platforms.

Inti Creates released the trilogy pack for PlayStation 5 and Switch in July 2025.

The game collection features "Live Novel" dialog that plays during missions without interrupting gameplay. The collection also has 37 total tracks sung by the "Muses" and full voiceover. ( Gunvolt 1 and 2 have Japanese voices only.)

The original Azure Striker Gunvolt game debuted in North America in August 2014 for Nintendo 3DS.

Inti Creates launched Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 for the 3DS console in August 2016 in Japan, and in September 2016 in North America. An Azure Strker Gunvolt Striker Pack featuring the first game and the sequel launched in Japan in August 2016 and in North America in October 2016.

The two games have since launched for Switch in August 2017, and then for PlayStation 4 in April 2020. Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 debuted for PC via Steam in June 2020.

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 launched for Nintendo Switch in July 2022 and for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in August 2022. The third game was released on PC via Steam in October 2022.

Inti Creates announced an anime adaptation of Azure Striker Gunvolt during a panel at Anime Expo in July 2016. The anime launched on the Nintendo eShop in February 2017.