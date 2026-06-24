Mikase Hayashi's Soredemo Otōto wa Koishitagaru Manga Gets Special Epilogue Chapter

Special chapter set 3 years after manga's ending launches on July 24

Image via Amazon ©Mikase Hayashi, Hakusensha

The August issue of'smagazine announced on Wednesday that's(Still, my brother wants to fall in love.) manga will get a special 47-page epilogue chapter in the magazine's next issue on July 24. The special chapter is set three years after the main story's ending.

The manga centers on two step-siblings: an older sister named Nao and her younger brother Rihito. Nao wants her little brother to depend on her more, but something seems to be lacking.

The manga recently ended on May 22.

Hayashi launched the manga in LaLa in February 2022. Hakusensha published the manga's first compiled book volume in September 2022, and the seventh volume on March 5.

Hayashi launched the Marriage Purple manga in LaLa magazine in July 2018, and ended the series in June 2021. Hayashi then published a spinoff chapter for the manga in July 2021. The manga has six volumes.

CMX Manga previously published Hayashi's March on Earth ( Chikyuu Koushinkyoku ) manga in English.