Muv-Luv Tactics Game Reveals Trailer, 2027 Release

Muv-Luv: Tactics Kalidasa at Nightmare strategy game features turn-based combat

The staff for the Muv-Luv franchise announced on Wednesday that the Muv-Luv: Tactics Kalidasa at Nightmare (also listed as Muv-Luv: Tactics - The Nightmare of Kalidasa ) strategy role-playing game will launch for PC via Steam in 2027. The staff also streamed a trailer:

The company describes the game:

The heir to the legendary "Muv-Luv" series, "Muv-Luv: Tactics Kalidasa at Nightmare" is a tactical simulation RPG devoted to pure gameplay excellence.

The game features a self-contained story, turn-based battles, Tactical Surface Fighters customization, and strategy gameplay.

aNCHOR Co., Ltd. announced the game in August 2024.

aNCHOR Co., Ltd. launched standalone editions of the four episodes of Muv-Luv Unlimited: The Day After in Japan for Nintendo Switch digitally on April 16.

The Muv-Luv 20th Odyssey Box shipped in Japan in March 2024 and originally featured the episodes together on Switch.

The Muv-Luv Unlimited: The Day After visual novel originally debuted as individual chapters featured in each volume of the Muv-Luv Alternative Chronicles side stories from 2011-2013. Muv-Luv Unlimited: The Day After collected all the chapters and launched in English for PC via Steam in 2021.

Muv-Luv Girls Garden , DMM Games and KMS Games' "super-classic-style school x bishōjo (beautiful girl) story x battle" game, launched on DMM Games last September.

Source: Muv-Luv's official X/Twitter account via Hachima Kikō