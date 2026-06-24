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My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked Anime Reveals 2 More Cast Members
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official X/Twitter account for the television anime of Otsuji's My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked (Ibitte Konai Gibo to Gishi) manga (the Japanese manga and anime write the English title as: My mother-in-law and sister-in-law who don't bully me.) announced two more cast members on Wednesday:
The anime stars:
- Hina Suzuki as Miya Nakamura
- Kujira as Teru Kōnokura
- Yū Serizawa as Marika Kōnokura
- Yuka Nukui as Arisa Kōnokura
- Anna Mugiho as Gungnir
- Miyari Nemoto as Yaeko Kōzō
- Yumi Uchiyama as Nago
- M.A.O as Mitsuya
Keisuke Inoue (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, Ao-chan Can't Study!, Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero) is directing the anime at NEWON. Nanami Hoshino (Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!, Mission: Yozakura Family episode scripts) is in charge of series scripts, and Mutsumi Sasaki (Chaos;HEAd, Laid-Back Camp, Phantom ~Requiem for the Phantom~) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director.
Additional staff members include:
- Sub-Character Designer: Yuri Miyoshi (Chiptune)
- Prop Design: Recommendation, Inc.
- Art Director: Hideto Nakahara
- Color Design: Eri Shigetomi
- Compositing Director of Photography: Yūko Shintani
- 3D Creators: Yuki Kuribayashi, Shun Tsuchida, Keiichi Eda
- 2DCG Designers: Yūko Shintani, Susumu Kashiwabara
- Editing: Yūji Kondō (REAL-T)
- Sound Director: Toshiki Kameyama
- Music: Rina Tayama
Lia performs the opening theme song "Amayadori no Shōkei" (Longing to Take Shelter From the Rain), and AVAM performs the ending theme song "Claire."
Seven Seas publishes the manga in English and describes the story:
Fairy tale tropes are turned on their heads in this award-winning and comedic reimagining of the classic Cinderella story!
Miya is the illegitimate child of a prominent family. When her mother dies and her father's estate agrees to take her in, she's convinced she knows what awaits her in her new home: a life of servitude and misery at the hands of her wicked stepmother and stepsisters. Yet when she finally meets the women she expects to treat her like dirt, they actually end up being...sweet?! A hilarious and heartfelt comedy that's sure to put a smile on your face!
The manga launched on Ichijinsha's Comic POOL digital manga magazine in November 2020. Ichijinsha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on February 26. Seven Seas published the eighth volume in English on Tuesday.
Source: My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked anime's X/Twitter account via Ota-suke