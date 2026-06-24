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Singapore Studio Kasagi Labo Announces New Casshan 2045 Project
posted on by Alex Mateo
American animation news outlet Cartoon Brew reported that Singapore-based anime venture studio Kasagi Labo announced during its panel at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Wednesday the new tenatively titled Casshan 2045 project, a reimagining of Tatsunoko Production's Shinzō Ningen Casshan anime. The new project features original character design concepts by Yoshitaka Amano (Final Fantasy).Tatsunoko Production's Shinzō Ningen Casshan original anime first aired in Japan in 1973.
Tatsunoko Production describes the story:
Dr. Azuma creates robots to benefit mankind, but they unexpectedly rebel and begin to destroy everything in their paths. To deal with the catastrophe, Dr. Azuma's son volunteers to become a human robot, even though he knows he will never be able to return to human form again. He confronts this grave situation to ensure a bright future for all humans.
The anime's Casshan: Robot Hunter animated video remake debuted in Japan in 1993, and Kazuaki Kiriya's live-action movie remake opened in 2004. Streamline Pictures and ADV Films both released Casshan: Robot Hunter in North America, and Go Fish Pictures released the Casshern live-action movie remake.
The anime's latest remake titled Casshern Sins aired in Japan in 2008. Funimation streamed the anime with English subtitles, and also released it on Blu-ray and DVD in North America.
Mad Cave Studios' imprint Nakama Press, in partnership with Tatsunoko Production, will release the first volume of its Casshan manga by writer Mario B. Long (God Tier) and Kusanagi on September 15. The new manga is based on Shinzō Ningen Casshan, and features the titular hero Casshan.
Source: Cartoon Brew (Ryan Gaur)
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