Singapore Studio Kasagi Labo Announces New Casshan 2045 Project

American animation news outlet Cartoon Brew reported that Singapore-based anime venture studio Kasagi Labo announced during its panel at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Wednesday the new tenatively titled Casshan 2045 project, a reimagining of Tatsunoko Production 's Shinzō Ningen Casshan anime. The new project features original character design concepts by Yoshitaka Amano ( Final Fantasy ).

Image via Cartoon Brew © 2026 CASSHAN 2045 Project

Image via Tatsunoko Production © Tatsunoko Production

Tatsunoko Production

Shinzō Ningen Casshan

'soriginal anime first aired in Japan in 1973.

Tatsunoko Production describes the story:

Dr. Azuma creates robots to benefit mankind, but they unexpectedly rebel and begin to destroy everything in their paths. To deal with the catastrophe, Dr. Azuma's son volunteers to become a human robot, even though he knows he will never be able to return to human form again. He confronts this grave situation to ensure a bright future for all humans.

The anime's Casshan: Robot Hunter animated video remake debuted in Japan in 1993, and Kazuaki Kiriya 's live-action movie remake opened in 2004. Streamline Pictures and ADV Films both released Casshan: Robot Hunter in North America, and Go Fish Pictures released the Casshern live-action movie remake.

The anime's latest remake titled Casshern Sins aired in Japan in 2008. Funimation streamed the anime with English subtitles, and also released it on Blu-ray and DVD in North America.

Mad Cave Studios' imprint Nakama Press , in partnership with Tatsunoko Production , will release the first volume of its Casshan manga by writer Mario B. Long ( God Tier ) and Kusanagi on September 15. The new manga is based on Shinzō Ningen Casshan , and features the titular hero Casshan .

Source: Cartoon Brew (Ryan Gaur)